Proposal to Katie M via aeroplane banner.
News

Who is Katie M and did she say yes?

28th Dec 2018 1:46 PM | Updated: 2:10 PM

KATIE M got a little extra cheer this Christmas when her love took to the skies to pop the big question.

A plane was seen earlier today flying over Yamanto flying a banner saying "Katie M will you marry me?".

QT deputy editor Andrew Korner and chief photographer Rob Williams spotted the grand proposal just after noon.

We're not sure who Katie M is, who proposed or what her answer was but we would love to know more.

If you can help us find the (hopefully) lucky in love couple email qt@qt.com.au.

 

 

