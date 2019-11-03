WHO IS OUT: Which MCU players appeared at NPL trials

SEVERAL young footballers will get the chance to be blooded into the NPL with the Magpies Crusaders United in the 2020 season.

An impressive pool, just shy of 60 players, attended the Magpies fields at the weekend to show their football might.

The clinics had a mix of familiar faces in the NPL, stars of the Mackay Premier League and footballers from around the North Queensland area.

At the training clinics the Daily Mercury spotted former MCU players Mitch Wright, Liam Shipton, Kyren Walters, Carlos Lewong, Isaiah Kennell and Jayden Connor.

Magpies Crusaders United late recruit of the 2019 season, Carlos Lewong.

Member of the inaugural Magpies Crusaders side Ezra Kennell is understood to have trialled on the Saturday along with late addition to last year's squad, Lathan Dunn.

New coach of the Mackay NPL, Thomas Ballantyne, said he was unaware of what MCU skipper for the past two seasons Michael Lyall was doing next year and if he would reprise his role in the team as powerhouse striker.

Star defender of the 2018 and 19 season Nelson Burges was confirmed to not be trialling for the 2020 roster as he had moved interstate.

Wright, who played goal keeper for the MCU since its inception, said there would be a lot of building this season to rediscover the team's identity.

Magpies Crusaders goalkeeper Mitch Wright.

"A lot of boys have left from last year so it's nice to see high numbers and a lot of players interested in the campaign," he said.

"I think it's just myself and Shippo left from the inaugural team … a couple of (last year's) boys are returning but we have plenty of spots to fill for the next season."

Wright was unable to comment on Ballantyne's coaching chops over the weekend but the MCU veteran had high hopes for the season.

Magpies Crusaders player Kyren Walters celebrates his early goal against Peninsula Power.

"Obviously he wanted to see more of what we were made of this season, not much coaching just seeing the boys' fitness and game awareness," he said.

"I'm sure he'll get more hands-on in the coming weeks as pre-season starts."

Magpies Crusaders player Lathan Dunn.

Wright said the players who were interested in re-signing would play key roles in bringing the team's culture into next year's outfit.

"I'm a local, have played football my whole life, I really enjoyed playing the last two seasons," he said.

"It's a big commitment but I see it as a good pathway for these juniors and enjoy the first team experience."