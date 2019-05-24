Who Trad blames for megamine saga

TREASURER Jackie Trad has gone on the offensive ahead of today's announcement of a timeline to resolve the Adani mine saga.

As an "emboldened" Adani CEO Lucas Dow emerged from the State Government's "tower of power" yesterday declaring he was confident construction could soon begin at the Carmichael mine site, Ms Trad insisted she fully supported the Premier's call for a timeline for the resolution of its final environmental approvals to be named.

"I think this project has been weaponised by both sides of the debate," Ms Trad told The Courier-Mail.

"On the left side of the debate this project has been elevated as the project that is a proxy for action on climate change.

"On the right side of the debate, this project has been elevated as the only saviour for regional jobs in Queensland - and both arguments are wrong."

Ms Trad has been painted as the architect of the go-slow on the mine and accused of putting her own political future in her South Brisbane seat - where she is under threat from the Greens - ahead of regional jobs.

The leader of the Left faction admitted the Coalition's campaign to make her public enemy No.1 in coalmining country had worked.

"Their negative campaign was successful. That is why Scott Morrison is back as prime minister without any policies," Ms Trad said.

When asked if she had held up the final approvals to manage groundwater and the endangered black-throated finch, Ms Trad responded: "No, absolutely not."

But she yesterday declined to say she supported Adani's project, instead insisting she supported regional jobs.

treasurer Jackie Trad has led resistance to the Adani mine project.





Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is poised to announce the timeline for finalising the outstanding environmental approvals today before heading off to Japan on a "resource-focused" trade mission.

It comes after she performed a U-turn on Wednesday, saying she had asked the co-ordinator-general to meet with both Adani and the Environment Department and name a deadline for finalising the mine's approval.

The change-of-heart followed a destabilising regional MP and internal revolt over the handling of the Adani approval that was threatening to engulf both the Premier and her deputy.

MPs from Maryborough to north Queensland fear they could lose their seats after voters named the handling of Adani as a reason for voting against federal Labor.

Mr Dow yesterday praised Ms Palaszczuk for a "significant shift" in approach. Ms Enoch said she too supported the Premier's call, but defended her department's handling of the approvals process.