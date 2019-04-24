Who'll score Division 4?

The contenders for the vacant Division 4 seat on Whitsunday Regional Council have been announced.

NOMINEES are in for the Division 4 councillor.

The new councillor will be announced in less than a week, as Whitsunday Regional Council has called a special meeting for May 1 at 2pm.

The vacancy follows Peter Ramage's surprise resignation as Division 4 councillor in March.

As Mr Ramage resigned less than 12 months out from an election, a by-election was not required

At Wednesday's special meeting councillors will vote on a replacement, who does not necessarily have to hail from the same division as the departed councillor.

Geographically, Division 4 is the largest of the six divisions in the Whitsundays, stretching 19,460 square kilometres; over three quarters of the entire Whitsunday region.

Suburbs include Collinsville, Scottville, Mount Coolon, Mount Wyatt, Bogie, Dingo Beach, Gregory River, Riordanvale, Strathdickie, Crystal

Brook, Kelsey Creek, Andromache, Gunyarra and Lethebrook.

Despite the large land area, the division is home to about 3600 voters from rural and coastal residential areas.

Each of the six divisions are home to the same number of voters.

A total of nine formal applications have been received, including former deputy mayor Rogin Taylor, who has previously said he's "probably the most qualified candidate available”.

The only prerequisites for the role are candidates must be at least 18 years, be an Australian citizen, reside in the local government area and not be disqualified from standing for local parliament.

Contenders:

Collinsville

Nicola Grieger

Russell Hicks

Jubilee Pocket

Brian Richardson

Foxdale

Anthony Large

Bowen

Susan Clark

Preston

Rogin Taylor

Strathdickie

Gary Simpson

Gregory River

John Lumby

Lethebrook

Denise Hadley