Crime

Whopping 350L of fuel siphoned from excavator near Bowen

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
26th Feb 2021 12:43 PM
Police are investigating after hundreds of litres of fuel were siphoned out of an excavator south of Bowen.

Bowen Police officer-in-charge Craig Shepherd said the Caterpillar excavator was locked and secured on Adelaide Point Rd.

One or more people broke into the vehicle between Monday morning and Tuesday morning about 7am.

Senior Sergeant Shepherd said 350L of diesel fuel was siphoned out of the vehicle with a hose.

Police ask anyone who has information that could help investigations or saw anyone acting suspiciously to get in touch.

Phone Bowen Police on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

