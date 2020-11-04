Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has remained tight-lipped over what her new Cabinet will look like, as sources claim there's a strong likelihood Member for Townsville Scott Stewart will be promoted to a role after seeing off a strong LNP campaign in his electorate.

A senior Labor source yesterday said they didn't expect there to be any change to Speaker, which was held by Curtis Pitt during the last term.

Meanwhile it's understood that Stirling Hinchcliffe, who held the portfolio of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs last term, is expected to be promoted.

The Premier said yesterday said she would be working out who would be in her Cabinet "over the next few days".

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk back on duty. Picture: Liam Kidston

Re-elected Member for Townsville Scott Stewart. Picture: Matt Taylor

On Sunday, she declared she wouldn't be taking advice from unions on who should be in the ministry.

The Courier-Mail earlier this week reported Member for Nudgee Leanne Linard would be promoted to fill the Old Guard spot left vacant by Kate Jones.

Member for Gaven Meaghan Scanlon and Member for Kurwongbah Shane King from the party's Left are also being talked up.

It is understood there could be a shake-up of portfolios to reflect the Government's COVID-recovery task ahead.

Originally published as Who's in the frame for Premier's new-look Cabinet