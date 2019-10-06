Why 2000+ tourists will take over coastal town tomorrow

MORE than 2000 tourists are likely to inject thousands of dollars into the Airlie Beach economy on Monday as they visit the seaside town.

The Pacific Dawn cruise ship, with up to 2020 guests and 660 crew on-board will dock at the Port of Airlie at 7am.

With research showing the average spend of a cruise passenger while on a day visit to shore is 60 per cent higher than the average spend of a non-cruise visitor, Airlie Beach businesses have been encouraged to do all they can to reap the rewards.

Research also shows nearly two-thirds of non resident passengers are likely to return to an area they have visited for a holiday.

ESCAPE: P&O Pacific Dawn. Picture: Supplied / James Morgan

Tourism Whitsundays has encouraged businesses to put welcome signs for the passengers of the cruise ship in their shop fronts, provide some offers specifically for cruise passengers, work together for a bigger outcome and to stop and say hello to anyone wearing a cruise ship lanyard.

The cruise ship passengers will be able to spend the day exploring Airlie Beach, before the Pacific Dawn departs for Yorkey’s Knob at 4pm Monday.