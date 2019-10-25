Why 35 tourist information teams landed in Bowen

JUST VISITING: Delegates from over 35 tourism areas of Queensland arrived in Bowen.

A CONFERENCE held in Bowen made sure that visitor information centres in the Whitsundays continue to encourage and promote best practice tourism.

Over 65 delegates representing 35 tourism regions across the state descended on Bowen in

for the 2019 Bookeasy Queensland Information Centre Association (QICA) Conference from October 15-17.

The annual conference was hosted by Bowen Tourism & Business (BTB) with support from sponsors across the industry and the collaboration of Whitsunday Regional Council and Tourism Whitsundays.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said that the event had been 'hugely successful'.

"We know from experience that the best events happen when everyone works together," Ms Wheeler said.

"It was fantastic to work with the team at BTB and QICA in putting on a hugely successful conference that bought so many organisations together, all with the focus of providing exceptional visitor information services."

With Bowen Tourism and Business seeing over 40,000 annual visitors through the Big Mango Information Centre, the conference helps to continue the focus of providing exceptional visitor information services.

The organisation demonstrated to the delegates tourist activities such as snorkelling on the fringed reefs surrounding Bowen.

QICA incoming president Mel Sands said it was great to see all of the tourist offerings in Bowen on display for guests.

"[The] conference proudly showcased Bowen's key visitor experiences, incredible food offerings - particularly the seafood at Bird's Fish Bar - and that Bowen ticks so many boxes for tourism," Ms Sands said.

"To no surprise, delegates promised to return."

A gala dinner held at the Grand View Hotel saw $1100 raised for the Bowen Neighbourhood Centre.