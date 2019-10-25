Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JUST VISITING: Delegates from over 35 tourism areas of Queensland arrived in Bowen.
JUST VISITING: Delegates from over 35 tourism areas of Queensland arrived in Bowen. Supplied
News

Why 35 tourist information teams landed in Bowen

Jordan Gilliland
by
25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONFERENCE held in Bowen made sure that visitor information centres in the Whitsundays continue to encourage and promote best practice tourism.

Over 65 delegates representing 35 tourism regions across the state descended on Bowen in
for the 2019 Bookeasy Queensland Information Centre Association (QICA) Conference from October 15-17.

The annual conference was hosted by Bowen Tourism & Business (BTB) with support from sponsors across the industry and the collaboration of Whitsunday Regional Council and Tourism Whitsundays.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said that the event had been 'hugely successful'.

"We know from experience that the best events happen when everyone works together," Ms Wheeler said.

"It was fantastic to work with the team at BTB and QICA in putting on a hugely successful conference that bought so many organisations together, all with the focus of providing exceptional visitor information services."

With Bowen Tourism and Business seeing over 40,000 annual visitors through the Big Mango Information Centre, the conference helps to continue the focus of providing exceptional visitor information services.

The organisation demonstrated to the delegates tourist activities such as snorkelling on the fringed reefs surrounding Bowen.

QICA incoming president Mel Sands said it was great to see all of the tourist offerings in Bowen on display for guests.

"[The] conference proudly showcased Bowen's key visitor experiences, incredible food offerings -  particularly the seafood at Bird's Fish Bar - and that Bowen ticks so many boxes for tourism," Ms Sands said.

"To no surprise, delegates promised to return."

A gala dinner held at the Grand View Hotel saw $1100 raised for the Bowen Neighbourhood Centre.

big mango bowen tourism bowen tourism and business tash wheeler tourism whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    BACK IN BUSINESS: Food centre opens temporary home

    premium_icon BACK IN BUSINESS: Food centre opens temporary home

    News Centre to continue to help low-income earners in the region.

    RACE READY: Where to catch all the Melbourne Cup excitement

    premium_icon RACE READY: Where to catch all the Melbourne Cup excitement

    Whats On Melbourne Cup fever will be sweeping across the Whitsundays

    Love, laughs and a large Thai elephant

    premium_icon Love, laughs and a large Thai elephant

    People and Places In their 50 years of marriage, this couple has shared a lot, including sharing...

    How to score one of 70 mining jobs available right now

    premium_icon How to score one of 70 mining jobs available right now

    Environment 70 mining, resources and energy jobs up for grabs out of Townsville