Why 5SOS are finally feeling the love in Australia

AS they launch their new single Easier, pop heroes 5 Seconds of Summer reveal why success in Australia drives them to prove themselves even more on the world stage.

The LA-based quartet from Sydney's western suburbs not only had the highest selling single in Australia last year but amassed more than one billion global streams of the song.

It even got played on Triple J, albeit as a cover version by Angus and Julia Stone.

5 Seconds of Summer owned the highest selling single in Australia last year. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Back home to launch their new single Easier, the bandmates Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford and Ashton Irwin said success in Australia drives them to prove themselves even more on the world stage.

"For us, particularly in Australia for (Youngblood) to be that successful, it felt like we were accepted," Hemmings said.

"We've always had amazing fans in Australia but for the (wider) Australian public, they were a bit confused about what we were as a band and trying to achieve. It was important to have that (acceptance)."

Our babes @5SOS collecting some pretty awesome sales awards - gold album, gold single, two platinum singles and 9xPLATINUM for #Youngblood !! How bout dah huh?!?! 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/V8B6kdR1AK — EMI Music Aus (@EMIMusicAU) July 2, 2019





While there may still be a slightly snobbish attitude towards pop acts in certain quarters of the Australian music industry, that hangover doesn't exist among songwriters.

5 Seconds Of Summer, alongside Dean Lewis, were give the Outstanding International Achievement Award at the recent APRA Awards in recognition of their songwriting success.

Yet their new single Easier is one of only a few the band have released in the past five years which they didn't write.

Among the credits on the track, which was sent to them by producer Andrew Watt, is American hitmaker Ryan Tedder and pop star Charlie Puth.



"Andrew had sent it to us, we listened to it and originally Charlie was singing on it and it was hard for us to (think of) it as a 5 Seconds of Summer song," Clifford said.

"We went into the studio and figured how we could flip it and make it feel like 5 Seconds of Summer.

"You can hear so much of Charlie's influence on it which is incredible because he is one of the best songwriters and one of the most talented kids in the world right now."

5SOS will also perform a special Friends of Friends gig in Sydney on Wednesday to benefit the Blacktown Youth Services Association, with Amy Shark, Genesis Owusu, The Modern Glitch and other guests.

Hood said it was important for the band to give back to the suburbs of their childhood.

"It's super important and it derives from the values our parents taught us as well. To play that gig and give back to where we grew up is kinda why we do this," he said.