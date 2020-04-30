A-League clubs face uncertain future

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 24: FFA CEO James Johnson speaks to the media during a press conference regarding the A-League season at FFA Offices on March 24, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

FFA chief executive James Johnson says it's too early to know if all 11 A-League clubs can survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

The A-League's resumption date remains unclear amid the ongoing crisis, with travel restrictions and other government health measures making it impossible to complete the 2019-20 season at this stage.

While Johnson is confident the league can resume and finish the remaining rounds of the season in a timeframe which enables clubs to survive, he admits that isn't a guarantee.

"Do I think that all the clubs will make it through? I think that's too early to say at the moment," Johnson said.

"But I am confident that the league will start again soon so naturally the clubs should be able to get through. All clubs should be able to get through."

Since the league was suspended at the end of March, seven of the 11 clubs have stood down players and staff.

Johnson said every club had applied for the federal government's JobSeeker relief package, a measure which should provide some assistance until the league is able to resume.

There is no sign of the A-League starting up again soon.

"It's not enough but it is something, and it is something that is good for the clubs ... but it's also good for the players and staff as well," he said.

Unlike the NRL, Johnson is refusing to put a set date on the A-League's resumption saying factors such as the number of foreign players as well as state and international travel commitments make the situation more complex than other codes.

James Johnson says the A-League faces some big logistical issues.

"Player health and safety and then the logistical issues with state and federal border restrictions need to be softened so that we're able to get the sport going," he said.

"These are really the primary issues for us, as soon as they can be resolved we'll be back on the pitch."