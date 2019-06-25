Why a surfer dropped from a helicopter

Watch Nathan Fletcher as he takes on some of the world's biggest waves in Heavy Water.

Watch Nathan Fletcher as he takes on some of the world's biggest waves in Heavy Water. Contributed

HAVE you ever seen an 'acid drop'? Not sure what that means?

Neither did I before this afternoon, and no, I don't mean the substance, what I mean is surfer Nathan Fletcher jumping out of a helicopter to catch a six-metre wave.

When you combine the world's most influential big wave surfer, Nathan Fletcher and surfing's most controversial film-maker Michael Oblowitz that is exactly what you get.

Heavy Water, screening from June 26, is billed as an inspiring and gritty look at the trajectory of extreme surfing through the eyes of the Fletcher family.

If you're not familiar with Nathan Fletcher, then you'll become acquainted with the elite pro surfer and his family, as he travels the world searching for the most extreme and fascinating waves.

The film took out top honours in the highly competitive category of Best Surfing Film in the 2017 Byron Bay International Film Festival as well as winning 2018 Wavescape Category in the Durban International Film Festival.

Heavy Water has also received acclaim from a number of Academy Award-winning Hollywood directors including Kathryn Bigelow and Julian Schnabel.

Bigelow, the director of Hurt Locker and Point Break has described Heavy Water as "magnificently cinematic”.

Also featuring stories from surfing legends including Bruce Irons, Darrick "Double D” Doerner and Danny Fuller, about pursuing their passions, critics have said the film was a voyage through the eyes of the surfing community, delving deep into the mindset of the board-sports culture and its roots.

Michael Oblowitz is a Hollywood director who has worked with stars such as Val Kilmer and Steven Seagal and produced music videos for dozens of big names in music including David Bowie, Diana Ross and Eric Clapton.

"My great loves in life are surfing and film making - both those passions found me when I was six years old and for most of my life surfing was an escape from the pressures of my career,” he said.

He agrees that all good things come to an end.

"Heavy Water has all the elements of an action movie except that death isn't a stunt and there are no actors.”

See the trailer here.