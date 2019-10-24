Why being obese is more than a 'cosmetic thing'

Peter Upton says people can create their own strategy to get healthy.

PETER Upton worries that people perceive being overweight or obese as just a "cosmetic thing” and don't realise the serious implications it can have on their overall health.

In fact, the Whitsundays resident believes obesity is so problematic it will one day be accepted as a disease in its own right.

While he worked in the tourism industry in Airlie Beach for many years, Mr Upton has a background of lecturing at university in exercise, diet, weight control and health management.

According to the Australian Health Tracker, which shows the number of overweight or obese people in local government areas, more than 40 per cent of adults were found to be obese in parts of rural and remote Queensland, compared to 23 per cent of the central Brisbane population who are obese.

In the Whitsundays, 34 per cent of the adult population is considered obese, while 66.3 per cent are considered overweight or obese.

For children under 18 years, 8.1 per cent of those in the Whitsundays are considered obese and 24.8 per cent are considered overweight or obese.

Mr Upton would like to see more people in the Whitsundays - especially those of the baby boomer generation - pay more attention to their weight.

"Being fat raises an increase in other diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer,” he said.

"I don't think they think about the consequence long term. They think they can just carry a bit of fat.”

Mr Upton believes, in order to lose weight, people need to address their lifestyle and identify the adjustments they need to make in their lives before working towards them.

He said biology also worked to control weight.

"It's not just how much you eat, but when you eat and why you eat and physical activities that you do,” he said.

It was not a matter of cutting out certain things from your diet, such as meat or cholesterol, but instead understanding them and thinking about how you could still include them in your diet, but perhaps in a different form, he said.

However, he warned people needed to be aware of all influences on them that caused them to gain weight and then try and do something about them.

Mr Upton estimates there are "half a dozen” of these influences on people, with everything from the timing of food, the type of food, the hormonal aspect of it, and the reason you are eating.

"These all have an effect on appetite and metabolism,” he said.

Some physical activity was also important in weight loss, but Mr Upton believes people need to find types that fit into their lifestyle and what they want to do.

This did not necessarily mean joining a gym, rather finding ways to include some form of physical activity in your life.

"People can create their own strategy and get healthier,” Mr Upton said.

He also believes age plays a factor in people being overweight or obese and baby boomers were over-represented when it came to being overweight.

While younger people could still be overweight, Mr Upton said they had more information available to try and keep their weight down.

To address these issues, he would like to run workshops to help people in Airlie Beach to lose weight and plans to ask Whitsunday Regional Council and other businesses for assistance in doing so.

"I want to show a practical way to reverse and make them more healthy,” he said.