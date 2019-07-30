Why Betts’ return would make sense

Carlton has made no secret of its desire to add a crumbing forward to its list this off-season.

Why not Eddie Betts?

The 32-year-old was dropped by Adelaide last week and although he has one year left on his contract in South Australia, there'd be a huge romance attached to a return to Princes Park.

The universally-loved Betts still remains a favourite of most Carlton fans after kicking 290 goals from 184 games for the club.

He delighted Blues supporters with his trickery and although his powers appear to be waning, Betts is still ranked elite by Champion Data for forward 50 ground ball gets and goals.

"He's contracted, isn't he, for next year? He's 32. But clearly the small forward is an area we need to look at," Carlton football director Chris Judd said on Channel 9.

"Those decisions will be made by Stephen Silvagni and his team, but all Carlton fans love Eddie Betts.

"Pretty much all football fans do. But at this stage we would expect him to be at Adelaide next year."

Eddie Betts was dropped to the SANFL last week. Picture: Mark Brake/Getty Images.

Eddie Betts celebrates a win during his time with the Blues.

Betts is also ranked above average for forward 50 marks and forward 50 pressure, the area of his game which was largely to blame for his demotion to the SANFL.

Of the players classed as general forwards by Champion Data, only Charlie Cameron, Jordan De Goey, Bailey Dale and Jake Stringer have a better goals per game average than Betts this season - of those who have played at least five matches.

Caretaker Carlton coach David Teague, who has played with and coached Betts, spoke of his admiration for the veteran goalsneak last week before the Blues defeated Adelaide.

"I was disappointed for our fans (that Eddie wasn't selected). I think everybody loves watching Eddie play football," Teague said.

"I know the Carlton fans still love Eddie and they would have loved another opportunity to watch him play.

"His numbers stack up quite well. In terms of coaching against him, I'm pretty happy about that."

Eddie Betts and David Teague after a Carlton win during their time as teammates.

The Blues were linked with Coburg's VFL goal sneak Sam Lowson before the mid-season draft, however injury scuppered his chances of selection.

Imagine Lowson - or a player of his mould - learning from Betts for a season before he took on a mentoring or coaching role with the Blues.

While the romance about a potential Betts return to Carlton is obvious, his experience alone would be beneficial to the Blues' developing list.

The thought of Betts buzzing around Carlton's forward line in 2020 at the feet of Harry McKay, Mitch McGovern and Charlie Curnow is an enticing prospect.

Carlton fans have enjoyed their recent surge under Teague - winning five of their past seven matches since he took charge.

But there would be no greater feeling for most Blues supporters than watching Betts back in navy blue roaming the forward line.

If he kicked 25-30 goals next season (he has 32 from 17 games this year), Betts would add value to a Carlton forward set-up crying out for a dangerous small forward.

