Why this book could help people living with mental illness

ART HELP: Juni Desireé has written a book includes artwork she drew during her journey with mental health. Supplied

A BOWEN woman has poured her heart into a new book detailing her mental health journey through art and personal reflection in a bid to help others suffering from a mental illness.

Juni Desireé used to believe that those living with a mental illness should 'just get over it.'

That was until 2015 when a series of events in her life sent her into a downward spiral where she began to suffer from depression and anxiety.

Ms Desireé initially suffered in silence and told no one about what she was going through.

As a lifelong journal writer, she said she tried to turn to words as a means of expressing her feelings.

"I attempted to write what I was feeling, as I thought that would help, but I was just at a loss for words," she said.

"I have drawn my whole life for a hobby and I thought maybe it could give me a better outlet to express how I was feeling, so I picked up my box of Prismacolour pencils and started"

What culminated was about 200 individual artworks that openly explored the feelings that Ms Desireé felt during her two-year journey.

ART OF GOLD: Juni Desireé with her self-published book The Art of Mental Health. Jordan Gilliland

"The pictures gave me words that I wasn't able to put down on paper," she said.

"It gave me a language to understand what I was going through."

Now four years on, Ms Desireé is in a much more positive headspace and has changed how she feels about mental illness.

"I sought help with a psychologist, gained the tools I needed to overcome it and learnt that there's no shame in mental health," she said.

"What I never expected though was the sheer amount of people who connected with the artwork I had done during the experience.

"People told me that my art had spoken to them and many had been able to take the next step and open up to someone about how they were feeling."

With the positive response overwhelming with Ms Desireé being consistently told she should turn her artwork into a book.

HELP: The cover of Juni Desireé's book The Art of Mental Health. Supplied

The book, entitled The Art of Mental Health, has been self-published and is laid out in chronological order depicting what she calls a 'snapshot' of her journey.

"Some artworks will show how I felt at that moment in time, some will explore a lesson I may have learnt," she said.

"It wasn't hard to be open, but it was very hard to show people those artworks. That's the hardest part."

Ms Desireé is now on a mission to use the book to tell people it's 'okay to struggle'.

She wants to show people that even when they feel at their lowest, they are not alone on their journey.

"The first step is just to talk about it. It doesn't have to be a doctor or a psychologist, it can just be a friend," she said.

"All I hope from this book is that it might initiate a conversation, whether that be from someone suffering from a mental illness, or someone reaching out to help another.

"I encourage anyone to try artwork as well. It's not about skill or talent, it's about being able to express how you feel."

The book will be donated to school's around the region as well as to the Bowen Library.

Copies are available from Willowbound Journals on Etsy, or Whitsunday locals can email to wordslikesilk@gmail.com.