Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Why man had a Semi-auto rifle in car

by JACOB MILEY
12th Feb 2020 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN busted with a semiautomatic rifle and ammunition will be paroled in June.

Jayden Wayne Higgins yesterday pleaded guilty to illegally possessing explosives, unlawful possession of a weapon category C/E and a string of other offences.

Police found drug paraphernalia at a property in June last year and a semiautomatic rifle and ammunition in a car nearby.

Higgins, serving out a suspended sentence imposed by the District Court at the time, admitted to owning the items.

Solicitor Jodi Allen, of Allen & Searing Criminal Lawyers, said after being released from prison he was getting his life back on track but it spiralled after he tried liquid fantasy (GHB).

From there "for a period of almost one week" he has no recollection of the offences, the court heard.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years' prison and will be released on parole on June 7.

He will be committed to Southport District Court at a later date for breaching his suspended sentence.

He had already spent 250 days in pre-sentence custody.

More Stories

Show More
crime gun gun crime gunman rifle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The perfect Airlie heart to give your Valentine

        premium_icon The perfect Airlie heart to give your Valentine

        Business Launched over a year ago, a Whitsunday jeweller has been inundated with requests for a special piece.

        • 12th Feb 2020 11:30 AM
        Raffle to raise funds for brave four-year-old

        premium_icon Raffle to raise funds for brave four-year-old

        News Elijah Deveigne from Cannonvale was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer late last...

        Dad and daughter duo ride for cerebral palsy

        premium_icon Dad and daughter duo ride for cerebral palsy

        News Raising money for CPL, the pair will ride from Bowen to Birdsville.

        Love affair with pests still strong 25 years on

        premium_icon Love affair with pests still strong 25 years on

        News A successful Whitsundays business is celebrating a 25-year love affair with pests...