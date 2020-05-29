Why Cook chose the name Whitsunday Passage

There were many reasons Lieutenant James Cook chose particular placenames including a desire to honour English aristocrats.

LIEUTENANT James Cook named more than 100 geographical features when he sailed the HMB Endeavour along Australia’s east coast in 1770.

NOT YET A CAPTAIN: Cook was a Lieutenant when he led the expedition aboard HMB Endeavour from England to the Pacific in 1770. Picture: Paul Newman.

La Trobe University emeritus professor Alan Frost said he named them in recognition of patrons, to acknowledge important aristocrats, for circumstances that happened on the voyage and because of the places’ geographical features.

Cook named the Whitsunday Passage after the Christian holiday of Pentecost – also referred to as Whit Sunday or Whitsunday.

NAMESAKE: A section of The Descent of the Holy Spirit, engraved by the Dalziel Brothers, depicts the apostles seated and standing with rays of light shining over them. The scene is associated with the Christian festival of Pentecost. Picture: State Library of Victoria.

Pentacost is a Christian holiday commemorating the descent of the Holy Ghost upon the disciples of Jesus Christ.

It is celebrated on the Sunday falling on the 50th day of Easter. The Greek word ‘pentekoste’ means fiftieth.

SAFE PASSAGE: The Whitsunday Passage in the background. Picture: Karol Gawlick/ Courier-Mail photo archives.

Although Pentecost Sunday falls on May 31 this year, in 1770 it fell on June 3.

Cook wrote in his journal on June 4 – in ‘ship’s time’ – that he had discovered the passage of “safe harbour” on “the day the Church commemorates (Whitsunday)”.

Pentecost Island was the first island in the Whitsunday group to be named and the only one in the group named by Cook, also in June 1770. He noted it was ‘more remarkable than the rest’.

