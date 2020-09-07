Menu
An Irish national has been jailed and lost his licence for four years for drink and disqualified driving. Picture: iSTOCK
Crime

Why drink-driver has jail term hanging over his head

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
7th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
AN IRISH national busted for his third serious drink-driving charge in two years now has a jail term hanging over his head – and he cannot get a licence until late 2026.

The 49 year old initially told police he had been driving to get food before claiming he was actually heading to the hospital because he was having a heart attack.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard when officers asked if they should call an ambulance, Thomas James Doyle back tracked again and said he was feeling fine.

Acting Magistrate John Aberdeen told Doyle if he came back to court for drink-driving again it would be “an uphill battle” to stay out of prison.

Police stopped Doyle on Connors Rd at Paget about 7.43pm on January 5 this year – his blood alcohol reading was 0.198 per cent.

He told police he had drunk a bottle of red wine from 4pm.

Checks revealed Doyle’s licence had also been banned for three years between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2022 for two previous drink-driving offences and one prior disqualified driving.

“These are pretty serious, your honour,” prosecutor David Epstein said, pushing for a suspended jail sentence or probation.

The court heard Doyle had already received probation on an earlier charge and was still completing the order until March next year.

Doyle pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and disqualified driving.

Defence solicitor Geoff Govey, of Taylors Solicitors, said his client had since gotten rid of his car.

The court heard Doyle was busted behind the wheel twice last year with blood alcohol readings of 0.181 and 0.199 per cent.

“I don’t have an awful lot of room to move with this (drink-driving) charge,” Mr Aberdeen said.

Doyle was jailed for six months wholly suspended for two years and disqualified for another four years, which must be added to the current period.

This means Doyle is not able to have a licence until September 30, 2026 unless he applies to the court to have the disqualification removed.

He was also fined $1500 and convictions were recorded.

