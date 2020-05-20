Everyone’s talking about Jimmy Giggle on TikTok

TV presenter Jimmy Rees — Jimmy Giggle from ABC’s Giggle and Hoot - has been blowing up on TikTok with his hilarious parodies of kids and parenting.

TV presenter Jimmy Rees — Jimmy Giggle from ABC’s Giggle and Hoot - has been blowing up on TikTok with his hilarious parodies of kids and parenting.

Entertainer Jimmy Rees - aka Jimmy Giggle from ABC's Giggle and Hoot - has been blowing up on Tik Tok with his hilarious parodies of kids and parenting. He's not been bored for a minute in his iso life - not surprising given he's got three boys - Lenny and twins Mack and Vinny - with wife Tori.

Entertainer Jimmy Rees – aka Jimmy Giggle from ABC’s Giggle and Hoot.

WATCHING

Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance - it's brilliant, it's so good. Then there was Tiger King and that was a bit of fun. Someone recommended a short series called Don't F.. with Cats … saying it will waste a few hours of your life. It's messed up, it's weird.

COOKING

Given he's renowned for his "what's in the fryer?" videos on Instagram, it's no surprise he's cooking up in a storm. "I like to cook. Even if we're using Marley Spoon or Hello Fresh - I just throw the instructions away. It says turn the oven on and I'm using the air fryer. I kind of challenge myself to cook the whole meal in the air fryer. It works more times than not."

LISTENING TO

You know what? My podcast listening has dropped because I used to listen to them on the two hours of travel time to and from work on Giggle and Hoot. What is happening in our house is we have Amazon Alexa and Lenny shouts out songs so we have music going all the time in our house like Blue (Da Ba dee), Witch Doctor … so repetitive for kids, all the ones with weird sounds. Drives you insane.

Jimmy Rees has been having fun on TikTok.

READING

I'm not the biggest reader in the world. This is my reading in a nutshell - I was in year 7 and we had to choose a book for English. I chose Harry Potter and then the first film came out so I threw the book away and watched the film and based my essay off that. I do read to the boys though, we've got a bajillion books.

The TV star admits he’s not much of a reader, but Harry Potter is favourite.

FOR FUN

A lot of Tik Tok. I had a bunch of live work lined up with Giggle and Hoot tours, but (COVID-19) meant a lot was canned or trying to be rescheduled. I was trying to keep that creative side of me ticking over. What's happened is all the kids who started watching Giggle and Hoot are now 16 and all on TikTok and they found me pretty quick. It's such a fun platform. It really took off with me taking the piss out of parent life.

It's storytime on Thursday, May 21 at 10am with Jimmy Giggle where he'll read Bluey the Creek, Embrace your Body by Taryn Brumfitt and There's a Hippopotamus on the Roof Eating Cake as part of the kids@home series on Kidspot's Facebook page.

Follow Jimmy on TikTok @JimmyRees and Instagram @jimmyrees_

Originally published as Why everyone's talking about Jimmy Giggle on TikTok