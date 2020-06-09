Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People who eat fatty foods are at risk of developing early Barrett’s oesophagus, a precursor condition to oesophageal cancer.
People who eat fatty foods are at risk of developing early Barrett’s oesophagus, a precursor condition to oesophageal cancer.
Health

Why fatty foods put you at risk of fast-killing cancer

by Jackie Sinnerton
9th Jun 2020 7:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEOPLE who eat foods full of fat over a prolonged period are at risk of a fast-killing cancer that is growing in prevalence.

New QIMR Berghofer research indicates that the high-fat diet could induce early Barrett's oesophagus, a precursor condition to oesophageal cancer.

Barrett's oesophagus occurs when cells that line the oesophagus change as it heals from chronic reflux.

Obesity and excessive tummy fat are known to increase risk of Barrett's oesophagus, which in turn increases the risk of oesophageal adenocarcinoma, a highly fatal type of cancer that affects the digestive tract just above the stomach.

People who eat fatty foods are at risk of developing early Barrett’s oesophagus, a precursor condition to oesophageal cancer.
People who eat fatty foods are at risk of developing early Barrett’s oesophagus, a precursor condition to oesophageal cancer.

Lead researcher and head of QIMR Berghofer's Precision & Systems Biomedicine Laboratory, Associate Professor Michelle Hill, said her team found most mice fed a chronic high-fat diet developed changes in the cellular fat molecules of their oesophagus tissues that then began to develop into Barrett's oesophagus.

"This research is important because patients with Barrett's oesophagus are 10 times more likely to develop oesophageal adenocarcinoma, which is one of the most rapidly increasing cancers in Western populations," Associate Professor Hill said.

"If we can understand how cellular fat changes causes this precancerous condition, we have a better chance of finding ways to prevent adenocarcinoma, which claims the lives of most patients within a year of diagnosis."

Originally published as Why fatty foods put you at risk of fast-killing cancer

More Stories

cancer fats fatty foods health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kick off: Mudcrabs finally set to take the field

        premium_icon Kick off: Mudcrabs finally set to take the field

        News After months of setbacks, Bowen Mudcrabs are about to kick off once again.

        IN COURT: Everyone appearing in Bowen court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Everyone appearing in Bowen court today

        Crime A number of people appear in Bowen Magistrate Court on a range of charges

        • 9th Jun 2020 6:55 AM
        Three people charged with armed robbery

        premium_icon Three people charged with armed robbery

        News A man and two women appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court today charged with...

        New proposed Bowen Basin mine to create 100 jobs

        premium_icon New proposed Bowen Basin mine to create 100 jobs

        Business Plan includes priority to source local FIFO and DIDO workforce for project 35km...