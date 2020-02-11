Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Morris wanted a big final move. Photo: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Morris wanted a big final move. Photo: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Rugby League

Why ‘filthy’ Morris wants out of Sharks

by Phil Rothfield
11th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VETERAN centre Josh Morris was "filthy" on the Cronulla Sharks when coach John Morris signed Jesse Ramien from the Newcastle Knights.

Morris has now asked for a release to play the final year of his career at the Sydney Roosters, alongside his brother Brett.

The 33-year-old Origin star raised his concerns late last year with Morris, according to his agent David Riollo.

LIVE stream St Helens v Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

"Josh was disappointed the club signed someone above him," Riolo said.

"Nothing at all against Jesse but, as a senior player, it can be hard to take. But that's life and Josh just got on with it although he was pretty filthy. We flagged it with the club back then.

"Again, it's not Jesse. The club made the decision which they are entitled to do."

The Roosters want him as a replacement for rookie Billy Smith, who had been earmarked to replace Latrell Mitchell in the centres.

The brothers haven’t played together since they left the Bulldogs. Photo: Tim Hunter.
The brothers haven’t played together since they left the Bulldogs. Photo: Tim Hunter.

Riolo says Morris was reluctant to ask the Sharks for the release.

"He agonised for four days about approaching them," Riolo said. "He likes John Morris and he loves the players.

"He wants to go because he wants to finish his career with his brother and play in his preferred position as a centre. That's all this is about."

Riolo insists there is no financial gain to switch clubs.

"The Roosters are prepared to pay exactly what he is on at the Sharks," Riolo said.

"He's got a contract at Cronulla and he respects that but the conditions have changed. He was signed as a centre but understands nothing is guaranteed.

"An appealing opportunity came up and that's what he wants to do."

Fox Sports' James Hooper reported the Sharks would block the request to quit. This is despite the fact Ramien and Bronson Xerri would be the preferred choices as starting centres for the opening of the season.

The Sharks are also dealing with the delicate situation surrounding $900,000 outside back Josh Dugan.

"We still waiting for a response from the club," Riolo said. "It's not right that we are reading about in the media."

Morris is just 14 games shy of becoming a 300-game NRL player at Sharks, Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons since he started in 2007.

Cronulla's head of football Phil Moss was unavailable for comment Monday night. Josh Morris declined to comment.

More Stories

Show More
cronulla sharks josh morris nrl rugby league sydney roosters

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        premium_icon 2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        Council News Cr Willcox has listed his achievements over his last term, and what he hopes to achieve if re-elected

        Beers with mate lead to fine

        premium_icon Beers with mate lead to fine

        News A 51-year-old boilermaker, from Proserpine, was handed an $800 fine and...

        END OF AN ERA: Vietnam vet’s cheerful sign to retire

        premium_icon END OF AN ERA: Vietnam vet’s cheerful sign to retire

        News After 20 years, Bowen’s iconic cheerful sign is set to retire.

        Man blows too softly when asked to provide breath specimen

        premium_icon Man blows too softly when asked to provide breath specimen

        News A Cannonvale man who blew ‘too softly’ when asked to provide a specimen of breath...