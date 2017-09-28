28°
Why Hayman and Daydream need to open

Kevin Collins estimates there would be as many as 400 workers on Hayman, with up to half those numbers on Daydream.

WHILE many sectors are benefiting from the rebuilds after Cyclone Debbie, it's vital for Whitsunday tourism to return to normal as soon as possible, says one-long time operator.

Fish D'vine owner Kevin Collins said there was a two-speed economy in town at present - traditional tourism in which many are still doing it tough and the booming building trade and all the supply chains that go with it.

"There was a time when Mackay was a boom town off the back of the mining industry and that ultimately squeezed the tourism industry to death,” said MrCollins, a long-time caterer and restaurateur.

"All the real tourism product disappeared.

"I don't think that's a danger here, but as soon as we get Daydream and Hayman up and going again, and the sooner the building is finished and get back to our normal tourism-based economy the better.”

Although representatives from Hayman and Daydream the Whitsunday Times approached wouldn't comment on the likely timeline for the rebuilds, MrCollins believed it was "getting close”.

He estimated there would be as many as 400 workers on Hayman, with up to half those numbers on Daydream.

"We can't name the companies, but we have quoted on three camp catering operations which will arise at some stage,” MrCollins said.

"We've done this type of business before and the good thing is that if I get it, so does the butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker - everything is locally sourced.

"The good part of the food and beverage industry is that not much sticks - of $1 coming in, 90-plus cents goes straight out the door.”

