Why HK's extradition bill should scare you

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has delayed indefinitely a proposed law that would allow extraditions to mainland China, in a dramatic retreat after anger over the bill sparked the biggest street protests in three decades.

WHAT DOES THE EXTRADITION BILL INVOLVE?

The Hong Kong government first launched the proposals in February, putting forward sweeping changes that would simplify case-by-case extraditions of criminal suspects to countries beyond the 20 which Hong Kong already has existing extradition treaties with.

It explicitly allows extraditions from Hong Kong to greater China - including the mainland, Taiwan and Macau - for the first time, closing what Hong Kong government officials have repeatedly described as a "loophole" that they claim has allowed the city to become a haven for criminals from the mainland.

Hong Kong's leader would start and finally approve an extradition following a request from a foreign jurisdiction but only after court hearings, including any possible appeals. However, the bill removes Legislative Council oversight of extradition arrangements.

If the bill becomes law, it will be possible for mainland Chinese courts to request Hong Kong courts to freeze and confiscate assets related to crimes committed on the mainland, beyond an existing provision covering the proceeds of drug offences.

HOW STRONG IS OPPOSITION TO THE BILL?

Concern about the amendments has spiralled in recent weeks, taking in pro-business and pro-Beijing elements usually loath to publicly contradict the Hong Kong or Chinese governments.

Senior Hong Kong judges have privately expressed alarm, and mainland commercial lawyers based in Hong Kong have echoed their fears, saying the mainland system cannot be trusted to meet even basic standards of judicial fairness.

Hong Kong lawyers' groups have issued detailed submissions to the government, hoping to force a postponement. Some opposition politicians say the issue now represents a turning point for the city's free status.

WILL THE GOVERNMENT DROP THE BILL?

Several pro-Beijing politicians and a senior advisor to Lam said discussion of the bill should be shelved for the time being.

Lam said the city's legislature would now stop all work on the bill and that the next steps would be decided after consultations with various parties.