'Why I changed my vote': Party volunteer

ONCE a staunch Liberal voter, Katie Bright is standing in the hot sun today to convince voters to back Labor.

Ms Bright said she was waving the flag for Labor because Bronwyn Taha's genuine nature restored her faith in politics.

"Bronwyn is tireless, not just just in the months of campaigning and not just for photo opps, you will hear from her all the time...she comes across as real and I say that as someone who used to vote Liberal,” she said.

"I had a position where a company I worked for lost a contract, and without missing a beat she said she would help me find work and it wasn't even campaign time. That's the person she is.”

Caitlen Motti and Katie Bright are pushing for a Labor vote at the Cannonvale State School polling booth. Jacob Wilson

Ms Bright said the LNP's last term in government turned her off the party she loyally supported for many years.

"There were people representing Queensland who wanted to privatise everything and make it all about business,” she said.

"Campbell Newman really did leave a bad taste in people's mouth and that made me re-assess things and take a closer look at home.

"I don't like being lied to. I want someone who says what they mean and does what they say and I get that with Bronwyn. She is genuine and means it.”

Fellow Labor campaigner Caitlen Motti has been with her aunty Bronwyn all the way since she first ran for politics.

"Bronwyn is my aunty and she is very driven and motivated, she will be very good for the region,” she said.

"I do think it is her time, I believe it will be quite close...I hope she gets in because she will do exactly what she says.”

Samantha, Aaron and Jodie Davis are passionately beating the drum for One Nation. Jacob Wilson

Rusted on One Nation supporter Jodie Davis is passionately behind the party's cause, which is immediately obvious as he spruiks the party's core message.

"The main passion comes from seeing the major parties sell off to whoever can sponsor them to stay in politics and arent looking at what people want in the street.

"The major parties have lost the plot when it comes to Australian values and immigration, there are many different points, look at the avergae person on the average wage today they would struggle to pay off a mortgage,” he said.

"This is the first time in my life I have supported anything politically at this level and I really think people need to have a look at what is going on at the top level of politics, learn the constitution and learn where we are being steered up the garden path.

"Once I listen to Pauline speak, and listen to what she puts forward, it feels like a breath of fresh air.”

Mr Davis left the door open to running for One Nation as a candidate in the future.

"My wife says I should, but I tend to be a little outspoken,” he said

"It is in the back of my mind and one day it might happen.”

LNP volunteer John Powell has supported the LNP for more than 40 years. Jacob Wilson

Stalwart LNP volunteer John Powell has backed the LNP for around 40 years.

"I believe in free enterprise and (the LNP) is the party that supports free enterprise,” he said.

"I had my own business for 30 of those 40 years and the LNP are the most prominent towards self employment than any other party, particularly the Labor Party.”

Mr Powell said he had known the LNP's Jason Costigan for many years and trusted him to uphold the pro-business values of the party.

Greens volunteer Tony Fontes is asking voters to think about the Great Barrier Reef. Jacob Wilson

Greens volunteer Tony Fontes was a former Greens candidate for the seat of Whitsunday who said the days of running are behind him.

However, that has not taken anything away from his passion to help protect the Great Barrier Reef.

"I'm always a little disappointed the reef doesn't enjoy a high profile when it comes to voting,” he said.

"Quite a few people in Airlie Beach are dependent upon a healthy reef, so that is why I'm here to generate a bit more interest in it.”

A Katter's Australia Party was approached for an interview but declined.

Voters have until 6pm today to cast their ballot.