Why Kingaroy man paid $100 for a hot dog

The first hot dog in an online auction has been won for $100.

The first hot dog in an online auction has been won for $100. John McCutcheon

ONE hundred dollars might seem a little excessive for a hot dog but it is all in aid of a great cause.

President of Aces and Eights social motorcycle club, Harley Cash had a hot dog stand just sitting at home and thought it was time to put it to use.

"I thought it was too cool not to use," he said.

Once he started telling his friends about the reconditioned hot dog stand the interest grew very quickly.

"They all started saying they wanted the first hot dog."

This gave Mr Cash an idea.

"I put together an online auction to allow people to bid on the first hot dog," he said.

What started as a bit of fun quickly gained momentum and the first hot dog was eventually won by David Kennedy whose bid of $100 was enough to claim rights to the first tasty fast food treat.

Further auctions where held to see who would become the proud owner of the second and third hot dog made.

Glen Seiler snagged hot dog number two for $50 and South Burnett Regional Councillor, Danita Potter was not going to miss out picking up the third hot dog for just $41.

Mr Cash said all the money raised was going to support the South Burnett Autism Support group.

"We wanted to help get the word out about the autism group and raise some cash for them," he said.

The hot dogs will be prepared and presented to the auction winners on December 13 as part of the Aces Auto Shop Street Meet on Thursday December 13.

The Street Meet event will also coincide with the Kingaroy Christmas Carnival on Kingaroy St.

"Cr Potter will be at the Kingaroy Christmas Carnival so we might have to make hers a special delivery," Mr Cash said.

For more information on the Street Meet and to donate to the Autism Support Group contact 0456 893 659.