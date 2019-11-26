Why Lockyer Valley teen smashed car into shop 10 times

AN hour before midnight, one Plainland business was the target of a"bored" teenager.

On September 9, Marc Dance drove to Plainland and began to damage the property of a retail business in the shopping precinct.

The Gatton Magistrates Court heard Dance, 18, told police boredom was the reason he got behind the wheel and smashed into a Schultes Meat Tavern container more than 10 times in the space of 45 minutes.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said CCTV footage showed Dance had "shunted and rammed" a locked storage container with his car's bullbar.

"Intermittently, between the ramming actions … (he was seen) walking to the container and checking if manual opening of the doors could be made after the heavy impacts," Sgt Molinaro said.

The door to the container was damaged but Dance had not been able to get in.

When police tracked him down, Dance told them he had no interest in anything stored inside the container.

"He acknowledged his actions were stupid and said, at the time, he was bored," Sgt Molinaro said.

Appearing in court with no prior criminal history, the teen pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging the container door.

He was fined $750 and ordered to pay $880 restitution for repairs.