Why Mackay hospital has a wall of bongs

IT’S little wonder people look twice when they walk past a wall of bongs in Mackay hospital.

In a building where even smoking is banned, the collection of odd-shaped utensils generally reserved for illegal drug use seems out of place.

But the seized bongs, pipes and ‘items that resemble a smoking product’ are actually an important learning tool for Mackay Hospital and Health Service’s public health unit.

Environmental health officers run regular compliance inspections at tobacconists, retail stores and other businesses for breaches of the Tobacco and Other Smoking Products Act 1998.

Environmental health officer Rod Miles said selling items banned under the Act could land businesses with a maximum $18,620 fine – roughly the equivalent of buying 750 reggae records.

“Our collection always causes people to do a double take, it is pretty funny actually,” he said.

“Some people are like, ‘what on earth’ while others are too polite to say anything.

“The definition of these products is clearly defined so we need our compliance officers to be aware of what constitutes a breach of the Act.

“Our selection has grown over the years as we’ve confiscated a few quirky bits and pieces that pose a bit of a grey area for the legislation.”

Mackay HHS environmental health officer Rod Miles and his team are behind the wall of bongs at Mackay hospital.

Mr Miles said businesses could not display or sell bongs or ice pipes, and hookahs must be limited to three at a time on display.

He also said over the past few years there had been a proliferation of kitschy retail products that resembled smoking products that were also prohibited.

“Where a lot of businesses can get into trouble is with novelty items,” Mr Miles said.

“There was a ‘office backstabber kit’ a little while ago that sold two fake cigarettes.

“The idea was that you’d leave it on a colleague’s desk to get them in trouble.

“Also, little things such as lighters or biros shaped like cigarettes are also prohibited.”

Mackay Public Health Unit Director Brigid Fenech said the team was not out to get people but to educate businesses about their compliance requirements.

“Certainly, some of the items that are a bit obscure can be hard for businesses to keep track of,” she said.

“The aim of the Public Health team is to work with our business community and we really view issuing fines as a last resort – but it will happen if people don’t follow the law.

“We know how devastating the impacts of smoking and drug abuse can be which is why the selling of these products are regulated.”