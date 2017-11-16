Why Movember matters

MO MATES: Jacob Wilson, Matthew Smith, Denny Datta-Johnston, David Mason and Jack Hinschen are all growing their moustaches to raise money and awareness for men's health this month.

THIS month a moustache means more than a fashion statement as men across the country are asked to grow their facial hair in solidarity for men's health.

Movember is a global charity organisation aimed at raising money and awareness for health issues faced by men, including prostate and testicular cancer, mental health issues and suicide.

The goal is to reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25 per cent by 2030.

The event hits close to home for a veteran of the fundraiser, The Whitsunday Times' own Matt Smith, who is encouraging Whitsunday men to grow a moustache for the month of November to help the cause.

"I take part because it means a lot to me personally,” he said.

"I have struggled with depression as a young man and have also lost friends to suicide.”

Armed with a few mates who are also growing their mos (or trying to), Matt wants to spread the word.

"Movember is important because men seem to keep quiet when it comes to things about their feelings and depression,” he said.

"Suicide is one of the highest causes of deaths among young men in our country and around the world and it's important to raise awareness about it because you never know how much of a difference just the little things can make.”

But charity work isn't always about raising money.

"Something as simple as growing a moustache for the month and letting people know why I'm doing this is still helping as it gets people thinking and talking about issues that otherwise go unnoticed,” Matt said.

"So far this year I have raised $250 and I reckon over years I've helped fundraise a few thousand dollars.

"My goal for this year is $1000.”

To donate to the cause visit the Movember website and search for the team Whitsunday Whiskers.

https://mobro.co/whitsundaywhiskers?mc=1