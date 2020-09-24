Why new Collinsville doctor is so vital to the town

Dr Stephens says he looks forward to meeting the residents of Collinsville. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm

Dr Stephens says he looks forward to meeting the residents of Collinsville. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm

A COLLINSVILLE resident who has helped fight to secure a second doctor for the small town says it is important on a personal and community level to now have the extra pair of hands.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service yesterday announced a second permanent doctor had taken up a position at Collinsville Multipurpose Health Service.

Resident Bill O’Loughlin was pleased to hear about Dr Sebastien Stephens as he has backed the plight to find and keep someone in the position for years.

Mr O’Loughlin is a former Mackay Hospital and Health board member.

He was part of the fight to secure a previous doctor for the position, but said Dr Stephens now filled another gap that had been vacant for about six years.

Now retired, Mr O’Loughlin said he had continued the fight in the interim and sent numerous emails to the Health Minister and Mackay Hospital and Health Service to push for the position to be filled.

While the health service was running recruitment campaigns, they only ended in frustration.

Only having one permanent doctor in town had presented challenges, Mr O’Loughlin said.

“It’s not good because you’ve got to wait for two or three weeks for an appointment to see a doctor,” Mr O’Loughlin said.

“When you do go and see a doctor, if you don’t see the permanent doctor, you’ve got no relationship with them because they don’t know your family history, so you don’t get the connection with the doctor.

“You’re telling your story over again.”

Mr O’Loughlin said on a community level, another skilled pair of hands in healthcare was important as two mines operated in the Collinsville region.

“It’s a must-have because for the emergencies you could have here, plus you’ve got your local residents, and the doctor himself gets fatigued with 24/7 call-outs,” Mr O’Loughlin said.

Dr Sebastien Stephens will join Dr Myint Soe at the Collinsville Multipurpose Health Service. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm

Burdekin MP Dale Last also welcomed the news of a new doctor in Collinsville.

“I think there will be quite a few people in Collinsville breathing a little easier now,” Mr Last said.

“It’s been a long battle to get the residents and workers the healthcare they deserve but it will be worth it.

“I have been fighting tooth and nail for a second doctor in Collinsville for almost five years and, while we’ve had a win on this one, I will keep fighting for other towns that desperately need better services too.”

Mr O’Loughlin said attracting doctors to Collinsville was an ongoing challenge, but it would be rewarding for those who took up the mantle.

“You can get anything from the minor thing to the major thing and he’s got to make a decision of what to do,” he said.

“Dr Stephens will be welcomed here and we can only hope we do please him and he stays for a long time.

“We’re always looking for young families move into the town and to have a second permanent doctor who is a family man, it’s great for the town.”

Dr Stephens will be joined by his wife, a speech pathologist and their two children who are five years old and 21 months old in Collinsville.