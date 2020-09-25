WHY NOW?: Fire co-ordinator justifies school holiday burns

Smoke haze is hanging over Airlie Beach as permitted burns are being undertaken on Hook Island and North Molle Island. Photo: Josephine Hernon

RESIDENTS have voiced their outrage over planned burns that have blown a haze over Airlie Beach saying authorities should have considered the busy school holiday period.

However, a regional fire co-ordinator said crews had to conduct the burns this week after years of waiting for the right conditions.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is carrying out the planned burns on Hook Island and North Molle Island.

The burns started on Wednesday and will finish on Sunday, weather permitting.

The planned burn is part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests, however, several residents say the burns should have been better timed to avoid the school holiday period.

The Jungle Trader owner Ivan Pratt said the school holidays was a busy time for shop owners and tour operators and that several of his customers had voiced their concerns about the smoke.

“I understand we have environmental issues and we have to have fire breaks and back-burns, but seriously, the school holidays? You’ve got the be kidding me,” he said.

The Jungle Trader owner Ivan Pratt said lots of his customers were asking questions about the smoke. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Airlie Beach resident Lachlan Queenan also raised concerns about the smoke, saying after eight years working on a boat he had not seen anything like it.

“The tourism industry has had hit after hit after hit,” he said.

“I don’t know why they chose to pick a time when we’re trying to showcase our backyard in the best possible way.

“A little bit more common sense wouldn’t go astray when it comes to supporting the industry that supports the marine parks.”

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park regional fire co-ordinator Jack Hargreaves said crews had been looking to conduct the burns earlier but had not had the right conditions until this week.

“We generally take school holidays into account and plan operations around that,” he said.

“This burn particularly and these areas we’ve been hoping to do for a couple of years and haven’t seemed to have a good window when things align and so the need to do it is getting greater.

“The decision was made that we may not get an opportunity this year to do it again.”

The rainfall over the past two weeks as well as high humidity and low winds made now a “favourable” time to conduct the burns.

Mr Hargreaves said the fuel load was “extremely high and hazardous” on Hook Island because of the damage caused by Cyclone Debbie.

“If we had tried a month or two ago it would have been too wet to burn,” he said.

“It’s a very fine window to being too late and too dry and us having a very high intensity controlled burn.

“It’s very unfortunate that it’s fallen during the school holiday period, it’s not planned for that, but particularly following Cyclone Debbie the timing was critical to get it in.”

Mr Hargreaves said the wind was set to change to a typical southerly wind tomorrow, which should blow a lot of the smoke away.