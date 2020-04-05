Why now is the best time to reach a ‘captive audience’

WITH coronavirus measures pushing more people indoors, and into the virtual world, Whitsunday businesses are being told now is the perfect time to ‘capture a captive audience’.

Although tourists aren’t flocking to the Whitsundays at present due to global travel restrictions, there’s never been a better time to show off the beauty of the region, and the great businesses here.

Tourism Whitsundays said with a large portion of the global population currently at home, activity on social media platforms is increasing significantly.

“Now, more than ever, and with the current travel ban in place, we need to activate and engage with our followers and adapt our existing messaging,” the business said.

Founder and marketing creator of Airlie Beach based digital marketing agency 8 Seconds, Tolita Duke, said now was the best time for businesses to use the downtime efficiently and focus on increasing their digital presence.

“The most important thing at the moment is not to be tone deaf to the situation, so if you can find helpful information or quirky quotes people will sympathise with, that will connect with people,” she said

“With people having a bit more time to slow down, it’s a great time to look inward at your business so when we hit the big green button and start up again, you’re ready to go.”

Ms Duke said it was a great opportunity to highlight some of the services a business may have not thought of before.

“For example, a screen printer may find they’re not getting as much work, but all of those uniforms need to be stored somewhere. Businesses need to look at what useful content they can tell their audience,” she said.

“It’s also a brilliant chance for people to get in the habit of creating and posting regular content which will keep connecting to potential customers.

“You can also upskill yourself, so even if it’s something basic like understanding Facebook Business or using Google better.

“There’s 12 questions a customer normally has for a business, so if you can identify those questions and answer them in your digital presence, you’ve already warmed them up to your brand before they’ve even made a purchase.”