Why our health service had a $4.2M budget blowout

Record Emergency Department demand blamed among reasons for financial deficit.

MACKAY'S health service has blamed an unprecedented number of emergency department patients on a $4.2 million financial blowout.

The startling Mackay Hospital and Health Service result was revealed in the 2017-18 audit into Queensland's health service.

Mackay Base Hospital chief executive Jo Whitehead said the hospital provided a record amount of care, and as such needed more doctors, nurses and other support staff to meet the demand.

She said two factors had made a significant impression on the health care influx.

"One was changes in services offered by the private health sector,” Ms Whitehead said.

"The other was an increase in the number of economically disadvantaged people in Mackay, as seen in the latest Census.

"Not only has Mackay seen an overall growth in demand, our emergency departments have seen a 15 per cent increase in the most complex and urgent presentations - those requiring resuscitation or critical care - compared to the previous year.”

Ms Whitehead said this was the first year MHHS had an unplanned deficit.

In spite of this, she said the hospital was now ranked the fifth most efficient health service in Queensland, up from seventh last year.

MHHS reported a $9.6 million planned retained earnings spend for 2017-18, which went towards healthcare innovation and improvement.

These earnings also went towards capital infrastructure projects: including the Mackay Institute of Research and Innovation and emergency department expansions at Bowen and Proserpine hospitals.

Ms Whitehead said MHHS had been in a fortunate position to have surplus funds from earlier years, which enabled the completion of their digital transformation project.

She said prudent financial management allowed for these funds to be reinvested into the project, and MHHS was in a healthy financial position overall.

"Our key challenge continues to be meeting the ever-increasing demand for healthcare,” Ms Whitehead said.

"We are caring for more people than ever before in our hospitals, emergency and specialist outpatient departments, dental clinics and community-based services.”

Ms Whitehead said the hospital anticipated a balanced operational budget in 2018-19.