Incoming passengers on flights from New Zealand that are connecting from other countries will still need to go into hotel quarantine when they arrive in Queensland.

The first flight from New Zealand into Queensland since Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the Sunshine State would be part of the trans-Tasman bubble from today will be one of those connecting flights.

When it touches down today, its passengers, including the New Zealanders on board, will need to go into mandatory hotel quarantine for two weeks.

The State Government is saying the New Zealand passengers always knew they would need to hotel quarantine upon arrival, because they are travelling with other people from overseas.

It is understood the first flight from New Zealand that won't require their passengers to hotel quarantine will arrive on Wednesday.

Making the surprise announcement yesterday, Ms Palaszczuk said Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young had told her New Zealand was "good to go".

"We're hoping that eventually New Zealand will not have to do that hotel quarantine upon return and then there would be free flowing movement between the two," she told Today.

"Basically they have reached the 28 days of zero community transmission and Dr Young advised me yesterday that she was more than happy to allow New Zealanders to come into Queensland."

Originally published as Why people on NZ flights will still need to quarantine