Why plastic surgery loans are ‘standard’

A Gold Coast strip club chasing a $14,000 loan from an ex-dancer says plastic surgery loans are a standard contract.

Toybox Showgirls director Jimmy Seoud said several strippers with the Surfers Paradise club had taken out club loans for surgery: "Not everyone is eligible, only ones who have stayed with us for a while.

"As long as they work for the company they keep paying it until they pay this out," Mr Seoud said. "A lot of them can't afford this stuff so if it boosts their confidence then sure, we are here to help."

OTHER NEWS

REVEALED: First look at $15m 'Central Park'

What controversial cruise ship terminal will look like

Big Brother star: 'My heart is breaking'

The Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal last week dismissed Toybox Showgirls' application to retrieve $14,000 it alleged it lent to former Toybox dancer Haylee Baxter for a boob job.

Haylee Baxter leaves the Southport Magistrates Court. Picture: Annie Perets

Toybox failed to appear at Thursday's QCAT hearing when she alleged it was a "gift" from Toybox operating company NRA Enterprises director Sean Buckley.

Ms Baxter alleged at the hearing that Mr Buckley wanted her to get them so she could be in his car repair giant Ultra Tune's Charlie Sheen TV ad.

Mr Buckley, via lawyer Albert Chong, denied the boob job loan was a "gift".