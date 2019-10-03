Why the police could soon be texting you

Queensland Police will be trialing texting and emailing drivers suspected in fuel drive-offs.

A NEW Queensland Police Service initiative will assist local authorities in keeping resources where they are needed most.

Fuel drive-offs are an ongoing concern for Bowen Police, with about a dozen cases recorded each month.

Bowen Sergeant Craig McConnell said that for many of these cases, it is often a simple oversight of the driver who may have forgotten to pay for their fuel when distracted.

In an effort to minimise the number of police resources used on the potential crime, the Queensland Police Service (QPS) has launched a one-month SMS and email trial targeting vehicles involved in a suspected fuel drive-off that gives drivers the benefit of the doubt.

A message will prompt owners of vehicles involved to return to the station to pay for the fuel reducing the need for police intervention.

Sgt McConnell said that the new service would allow the QPS to streamline their policing resources.

"We would see about dozen cases of fuel drive-offs every month," Sgt McConnell said.

"They're just the ones reported, so it could be even higher.

"A lot of these are completely unintentional though, and this is what the initiative will help most."

Sgt McConnell said it often happens when drivers use the bathroom, or purchase food and drink, and forget that they also had fuel to purchase.

He said that the text message might be the push someone needed to rectify 'human error'.

"This will help us reduce the amount of time we spend investigating a simple mistake, and let us focus on those doing the wrong thing."

Queensland Police Service will identify itself in any messages issued, which will also contain the registration number of the vehicle involved, the date and time of the drive off and a prompt to contact the service station.

Sgt McConnell said that QPS would not message with a link asking for payment of the fuel.

