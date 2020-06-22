Why rugby league needs to have a season

Wests Tigers are committed to playing in any competition format this year to maintain rugby league’s presence in Mackay.

THIS year's Rugby League Mackay & District competitions are about more than premierships - the future success of the sport could be affected depending on the 2020 season.

That is the view of Wests Tigers A-Grade coach Craig Menkins, who believes his club has an obligation to the Pioneer Valley community to compete this season.

Rugby league may be the most popular sport in Mackay, but Menkins and his contemporaries are concerned the sport may lose ground to rival codes if there is no footy soon.

Wests Tigers coach Craig Menkins (third from left) said Mackay rugby league clubs needed to prepare for the long run with COVID-19 restrictions.

"Every club has difficulties, but we need to do everything we can to play," he said.

"From a senior outlook we have players who want to end their last year on a high, and we have young blokes wanting to put their mark on the A-Grade comp.

"There are different reasons for it, but the bottom line is we need to play."

Menkins believes a failed season will take a toll on junior and senior playing numbers next year.

"Ruby league is the number one sport in Mackay and we need to keep it that way," he said.

"Other codes such as rugby union, soccer and AFL I believe are pushing ahead and will target our young players."

Menkins said the Queensland Government's COVID-19 social restrictions could linger until a cure was found, which further pushed the importance of getting the competition structures ironed out this year.

"I believe that this could be the norm for the next couple of years for community sport," he said.

"With the new procedures that Rugby League Mackay & District are going to put in place we don't feel there is a risk if we play.

"There's no guarantee if we sit out 2020 it will be all good next year. It is important we make these plans work first time around."

RLMD accounted for teams to play home games this season if COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed to 500 people per venue.

Menkins said the Wests committee was hopeful that crowds could soon return to Tiger Park.

"It's important for our fans that we do play at home," he said.

"It's important for our leagues club (which is) just getting off the ground."

Brothers junior rugby league chairman Andrew Battaia shared a similar view.

Brothers Bulldogs' junior president Andrew Battaia said staying home for a year with no sport would damage numbers next year.

"Those kids who have a full year off might not come back. They could get used to being on the PlayStation," he said.

Brothers has 23 teams and more than 400 players. Battaia said the group consensus was massively in favour of playing.

"We sent email to the club to let people pull out if they don't want to come back and we've had maybe 4 out of 400 leave. People want to play."