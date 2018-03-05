Why should we go to this seminar?

The Whitsunday Times sat down with Damian Morgan to answer your questions about the upcoming free 'Marketing for Momentum' seminar and what it could bring to the Whitsundays.

Damian Morgan is a marketing strategist, creative writer, and inspiring conference speaker.

He's a former 'resident poet' for ABC Grandstand, Fox Sports and Triple M who performed weekly poetic tributes and satire to entertain national audiences on television, radio and at corporate events.

Today, he's an MBA qualified management consultant and company director who specialises in the development of strategic sales and marketing programs for national brands and government departments.

Damian has rare skills in both the art and science of marketing and over the past five years he has also lead workshops for more than a thousand small businesses, making him one of Australia's most seasoned and sought after business speakers.

Born and raised on a remote cattle property in western Queensland, he proudly takes a practical, 'no-bull' approach to sales and marketing, and this refreshing approach has won fans at conferences across Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia.

So, let's start with the obvious, why should a Whitsunday business go to this seminar?

It costs the same to run a bad ad as it does to run a good one.

If we can improve how impactful and compelling our ads are, then we can get a much better return on investment. It's simple if we can make our messages more compelling then we can get a better return for what we put in.

That's all well and good but the Whitsundays has suffered some heavy losses in the wake of Cyclone Debbie, how does this apply to business owners who have only just re-opened?

When there is a tough market for whatever reason, if the pie is not getting bigger then you need to get a bigger share which means you need to compete harder which makes marketing even more important.

Everyone makes money in a boom, its only in the tough times you find out who's business models are good enough and that's also when you find out if you need to make changes to make to make your business more resilient.

What about new businesses?

So a new business or a new brand you have the additional challenge of establishing a reputation not just maintaining it.

It's as simple as getting the word out - growing your reputation requires marketing, word of mouth will only do so much, but no great business will rely on word of mouth alone.

What about for the younger generation of business owners who have grown up effectively marketing themselves on social media, so they might think this doesn't apply to them because they're pretty good at marketing already? How does your seminar apply to them?

You don't ever stop learning.

Taking 45 minutes out to review your marketing strategy is something we should do regularly and it is something this seminar aims to do.

Even if you come out of it and don't change anything, at least you have confirmed you are on the right track.

There are so many variables, I guarantee every business will get one thing that will help them to be more profitale.

The Whitsunday region has a vast array of business types, will this seminar be applicable across different industries?

The seminar covers all types of marketing from social media to traditional media.

For example, a place like Airlie Beach relies heavily on tourism but businesses still rely on local trade as a base - you have two markets; one the people in town who are ready to buy and the other is pretty much the rest of the world and I will talk about the types of media and marketing you can invest in to hit both those markets ie: look at things from social media to the local paper.

As spaces are limited and booking fast, to be part of this free seminar in Proserpine on March 19 or Airlie Beach on March 19 and 20 contact Jac.Quadrio@whitsundaytimes.com.au or Matthew.Smith@whitsundaytimes.com.au.