Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Smoke haze is hanging over Airlie Beach as permitted burns are being undertaken on Hook Island and North Molle Island. Photo: Josephine Hernon
Smoke haze is hanging over Airlie Beach as permitted burns are being undertaken on Hook Island and North Molle Island. Photo: Josephine Hernon
Information

Why there’s smoke haze hanging over Airlie Beach right now

Elyse Wurm
24th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SMOKE haze can be seen hanging over Airlie Beach at the moment as permitted burns are undertaken on two Whitsunday islands.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is carrying out the planned burns on Hook Island and North Molle Island.

The burns started yesterday and will finish on Sunday, weather permitting.

The planned burn is part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests.

More stories:

Talented teen scores place on QLD side with AIS in sights

Extension over Airlie Creek given green light

All on the table: Mayor speaks out about Costo’s bold claims

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service planned burn alert says the aim of the burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas, as well as providing favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Residents are being advised smoke will be present at Hook Island and North Molle Island during the period.

Visibility on the water could be impeded by the smoke, so it is important vessels operate safely to the conditions.

Smoke haze is hanging over Airlie Beach as permitted burns are being undertaken on Hook Island and North Molle Island. Photo: Josephine Hernon
Smoke haze is hanging over Airlie Beach as permitted burns are being undertaken on Hook Island and North Molle Island. Photo: Josephine Hernon

For safety purposes, all visitors are asked to remain well clear of operations, observe all signs, barriers and directions provided by rangers.

For further information please phone the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service on 4962 5205 or click here.

hazard reduction burn hook island north molle island planned burns queensland parks and wildlife
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Echo Park Speedway in stalemate over land lease

        Premium Content Echo Park Speedway in stalemate over land lease

        Council News The association says it can’t access 100 acres of land despite holding a lease from the council.

        Why new Collinsville doctor is so vital to the town

        Premium Content Why new Collinsville doctor is so vital to the town

        Health The plight for a second doctor has gone on for years and now the long wait has...

        ‘That will teach you for laughing’: Drunk man’s McMuffin rampage

        Premium Content ‘That will teach you for laughing’: Drunk man’s McMuffin...

        Crime A Father of three faces 11 charges after he frightened and punched McDonald’s...

        The truth about working from home in Queensland

        Premium Content The truth about working from home in Queensland

        News Queenslanders want mix of working from home and office