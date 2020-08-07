Why these Magpies are different from years gone by

DECLAN Arnow is starting to get the hang of the footy coaching caper.

The first-year Magpies coach watched as his side delivered its most complete performance of the season so far, in a comprehensive 63-point victory over would-be finals rivals Mackay City last weekend.

It was Magpies’ first “four-quarter performance” of the campaign, Arnow said, having impressed in patches against North Mackay and Eastern Swans but without the consistency to back it up.

Against the Hawks it all clicked and the challenge now is to stay consistent, Arnow said.

“I think we’ve slowly built on every game. I would say in the first two or three weeks would only put in two or three good quarters. (Against Hawks) we put in four. As the season progresses and the skills clean up, we’ll start to look better and better,” he said.

On face value, tomorrow's trip to Airlie Beach to face the winless Whitsunday Sea Eagles might appear a relatively easy task.

But Arnow has done his homework. He knows the Sea Eagles have been forced to go on the road through the first four rounds. He expects a stronger Whitsunday outfit on their home patch.

“They’ll probably be a bit stronger than they’ve been these past four weeks,” the coach said.

“For us, this is the one game of the season where (our preparation) changes. We have the hour and a half drive up – and we need to be on from the start. We can't have a poor first quarter like we had against Swans and Saints.

“I want to see the intensity from the first bounce. I want to see another four-quarter performance.”

Allied Pickfords Cup Round 5 – Saturday, August 8

(2pm) – Whitsunday Sea Eagles v Mackay Magpies at Whitsunday Sports Park

(3pm) – Bakers Creek Tigers v North Mackay Saints at Etwell Park

(3pm) – Eastern Swans v Mackay City Hawks at Rogers Oval