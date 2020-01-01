Why these officers are preparing to take on Everest

Senior Constable Nathan Bentley, Constable Maree Teys and Senior Constable Gemma Williamson will tackle Everest base camp to raise funds for Queensland Police Legacy. Picture: Laura Thomas

Senior Constable Nathan Bentley, Constable Maree Teys and Senior Constable Gemma Williamson will tackle Everest base camp to raise funds for Queensland Police Legacy. Picture: Laura Thomas

THREE police officers will be trading Airlie Beach for higher altitudes during a charity trek to Mount Everest Base Camp next year.

Senior Constable Nathan Bentley, Senior Constable Gemma Williamson and Constable Maree Teys will take on the trek alongside eight other officers from across the state to raise money for Queensland Police Legacy.

The 130km round trip will involve the officers climbing to altitudes of 5364m over 13 days.

Snr Const Williamson said the trek would be a great way to raise money for an important charity, while also providing the officers the chance to tick an item off their bucket lists.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, and when it’s something that you always want to do you don’t necessarily want to go on your own, whereas going with a group of officers and a big group sounds like an amazing time,” Snr Const Williamson said.

The three officers will take part in a 15-week training program that culminates in daily 15km walks in preparation for the trek.

While co-ordinating training in between shift work has proved difficult, Snr Const Bentley hoped the training program would help them adjust to long hiking days.

“The plan starts off with mild trekking of about five kilometres a day, four days a week and then increases right up to the time we leave,” he said.

“During the trek we’re expected to be on our feet for up to eight hours a day.”

However, for Const Teys, it’s not the distance she’s most worried about, it’s the cold.

“I don’t like the cold at all and apparently in March it’s between minus 12 and 7 degrees,” she said.

“But I think it’s just a personal challenge, to know that I’m capable of doing that.

“Nobody else that I know was keen to do that trip so it will be good to go with people I know and raise money for a good cause.”

Queensland Police Legacy provides resources to ensure children of Queensland Police Service families who have suffered the loss of a parent receive educational, spiritual and emotional support.

In 2019, five new families received assistance from Queensland Police Legacy, including four families of serving or retired officers who had died, and one family of a serving officer whose spouse was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Participants in the 2019 trek raised more than $20,500 for Queensland Police Legacy.

Whitsunday Police will be holding a barbecue at Bunnings Airlie Beach to help raise funds for Queensland Police Legacy on February 28.

They will also launch an online fundraising page in the new year.