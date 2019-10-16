Menu
TRADIES: Students from Collinsville State High School were given the opportunity to construct and erect a discus cage with the guidance of trained tradespeople.
News

Why these students constructed their own athletics cage

Jordan Gilliland
by
16th Oct 2019 1:40 PM
AFTER twelve years of schooling, it's not uncommon for young people to feel a little lost as to what to do next with their life.

Do they go to university, learn a trade, or find their feet in an industry that appeals to them? What if the career you choose turns out to not be all you expected it to be?

A local school, in conjunction with the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA), is helping students to learn what skills it takes to become a successful tradesperson while helping to provide a valuable new facility to benefit all of its students.

Last week, under the guidance of tradespeople from Glencore Coal, 20 students from grade 10-12 at Collinsville State High School helped build an enclosure to enable discus throwing on the school oval. 
 
The goal of the event was to showcase the skills needed in the trades and careers available and how to get there.

Glencore Human Resources Superintendent Leanne O'Donoghue said it was important that students had the chance to experience the full range of careers available to them.

"It's a real opportunity for these students to understand how mathematical, problem-solving and collaborative skills are used in the trades within the context of a real-life application," she said.

"These hands-on exercises are a great way of sparking interest in a trade pathway.

"Our tradespeople really love mentoring the young students and sharing their personal experiences of their career choices. It's also a great way for us to spot talent for our next generation of apprentices."

Collinsville State High School Principal Anna Reeves said that it was a great opportunity for the students to learn and grow.

"The project will help put into context the work the students do in the classroom while giving them a sense of achievement in building a much-needed facility for the school," she said. 

The QMEA is a partnership between the Queensland Resources Council (QRC) and the Queensland Government under its Gateway to Industry Schools program.

The academy assists about 60 schools throughout Queensland.

Whitsunday Times

