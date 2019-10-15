Why this man forked out more than $450 after taxi trip

Brody Miers Wright, 27, fronted Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday morning after waking up in police custody.

A MAN has started his week with a serious case of Mondayitis after waking up in a police cell with no memory of how he got there.

Brody Miers Wright, 27, fronted Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday morning as a result of a night out in Airlie Beach.

Solicitor Elizabeth Smith told the court, Wright, who is currently travelling around Australia with his girlfriend, couldn't remember why he was locked up.

"He has woken up in the cell this morning with no recollection why he was there,” Mrs Smith said.

"He was heavily intoxicated from his night out and he has absolutely nothing to contribute about his actions.”

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said Wright had refused to pay his taxi driver after arriving at his accommodation in Cannonvale after being picked up from Airlie Beach's Main Street.

"His fare was $14.30, and he wouldn't pay,” Mr Beamish said.

"He told the driver he was broke and had no money.”

He was then driven to the Whitsunday Police Station and subsequently arrested.

Magistrate James Morton fined Wright $450 and ordered him to pay the taxi fare with no convictions recorded.