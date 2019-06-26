Why this man is running on water

RUNNING ON WATER: Ben Ferris is running on water from Byron Bay to Cairns is running on water to raise money for the SeaBin Project.

HE'S tackling the world's longest run on water, and it's all to raise money for an Australian company with a mission to clean our oceans.

Ben Ferris, 35 is running in thongs, on a pedal- powered board, known as a Mirage Eclipse.

His journey started in Byron Bay, and he's since run over a 1000 kilometres in 70 days to the Whitsundays.

The Byron Bay local still has about 600km to go, before he hits Cairns which will mark the end of his mammoth journey.

The reason for his 1500km run on water? To raise money for The Seabin Project, which creates floating devices that collect rubbish from our oceans.

The company's philosophy is about working smarter, not harder to clean marine litter from the world's oceans.

So far, there are 719 floating bins spread out across the oceans, and collectively they have caught 114,916 kg of marine litter.

So far, Mr Ferris has raised more than $5330 for the project, and he hopes to raise enough to get a seabin somewhere between Abell Point Marina, and the Port of Airlie.

"I'm proud that SeaBins are an Australian company,” he said.

"I couldn't think of a better charity to support, and to combine my love of the environment with my passion for running - well they both go hand in hand.

"They've got the stats there to prove they do work, and they work very efficiently; they take microplastics and pull oil off the water.”

Mr Ferris is no stranger to extremes.

He's the first Australian to run solo across the country, so the challenge of running on water has been easy for him to overcome.

"I'm bullet proof, I run in thongs,” he said.

The world is at a point now, were there is a lot of pressure on the planet, Mr Ferris said.

"We need to change, and we need to shift to a more sustainable way to work with the environment,” he said.

To find out more about Mr Ferris's journey, and for the link to his GoFundMe page, head to his Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/runferrisrunn/

