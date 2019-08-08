Menu
Mike Knott
Weather

Why this morning's fog is rare for Mackay

Ashley Pillhofer
by
8th Aug 2019 7:59 AM | Updated: 8:03 AM
EARLY birds were in for a rare sight this morning with fog blanketing the Queensland coast and shoreline.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist David Crock said although Mackay typically experienced a few days of fog this time of year, it was highly usual for the fog to spread across the water.

For fog to form overnight, Mr Crock said it needed three ingredients: light winds, clear skies and moisture near the surface.

"All those thee ingredients mean fog forms overnight," he said.

"In winter you do get a little bit of fog (in Mackay) but it has not happened at all this year.

"It is quite unusual (to) extend over the water - typically you just get it on the land but everything is just right and the winds are just right and probably the wind is helping."

Looking forward, Mr Crock said dry air will move into the region tomorrow, lowering the likelihood of fog forming.

"Once that comes in you will be missing the ingredients," he said.

The dry air will bring with it a cold snap.

Mr Crock said temperatures will gradually decrease, he tipped the Mackay region would plummet to single digits on Monday with much lower temperatures and possible frost in the outer valley and Eungella region.

