Owner Brian Fitzgibbons at the Glen Hotel in Eight Mile Plains. Picture: Tara Croser.
Food & Entertainment

Why this pub should be named best in Australia

by Kristy Muir
19th Sep 2019 3:20 PM
THIRD-GENERATION publican Brian Fitzgibbons believes his hotel has what it takes to be named Hotel of the Year in the Australian Liquor Industry Awards (ALIA) this month.

Fortitude Valley's Osbourne Hotel has been named a finalist and is going up against a number of leading Sydney and Melbourne venues including Merivale's Coogee Pavilion in Sydney and Sand Hill Road's The Esplanade Hotel in Melbourne.

The Osbourne Hotel's excellence in hospitality has been recognised nationwide, and as such has earned them finalist positions in the categories of 'Hotel of the Year', 'Publican of the Year - Jason Hirt' and 'Pub Group Operator of the Year', for the management of both the Osbourne Hotel and historic pub, The Glen Hotel in Eight Mile Plains.

Owners Brian and Cathy Fitzgibbons at The Glen Hotel in Eight Mile Plains. Picture: Tara Croser
Managing director of the venues Brian Fitzgibbons, who lives on the southside, expressed his excitement on the announcement of the venues being named a finalist.

"It is very humbling that our small family owned hotel group has been nominated against Australia's top pubs," he said.

"We wouldn't have been able to do it without our incredible team."

The Fitzgibbons Hotel Group and its hotels aren't unfamiliar in receiving industry acclaim, with both the Osbourne Hotel and The Glen Hotel taking out 'Best Redeveloped Hotel' in

Queensland in each of their respective categories at last year's Queensland Hotel Association (QHA) Awards.

The hotel group's venues are also nominated as state finalists in a flurry of other categories such as 'Best Casual Dining', 'Best Meeting and Events' and 'Best Restaurant' at the 2019 QHA Awards being held at the BCEC on October 14.

australian pub liquor awards pub

