Why this supermarket will be eerily quiet on Tuesdays

A GATTON supermarket will become the first in the Lockyer Valley to offer a quiet hour every week.

The Gatton IGA will be dead quiet once a week in a bid to make the weekly shop easier for people with special needs and their carers.

It comes after a story in Gatton about an autistic child was verbally abused by another shopper at a major supermarket store.

Store manager Jason Rayner said it was a no-brainer.

Between 10am and 11am on Tuesdays, Spano's Supa IGA Gatton will turn off music and PA systems as well as dimming checkout scanners in a bid to assist special needs people.

Mr Rayner said he would also investigate dimming the store's lighting.

"We really needed to do something here in town because people obviously want it to happen," Mr Rayner said.

"There's no supermarkets in town offering the service.

"People that have sensory impairments or the likes will be able to come into the store knowing there won't be any loud disturbances."

It follows another program in the independent grocer, that has offered up the aisles for in-store Guide Dogs training programs.

"People say 'there's dogs in the store' but we tell them the dogs have their little vest on their backs saying they're in training as Guide Dogs," he said.

Mr Rayner expected quiet hour to be running within two weeks.

He said during the next two weeks the store would look into trialling more changes, such as dimming the lights on alternate aisles.

"If people have sensory issues its not just sound, but also light," he said.

"We will look into all the sensory things we can adjust."