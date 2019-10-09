Why wasn’t this already a thing?

A QUEENSLAND social enterprise will be rolling out free sunscreen stations across Brisbane's public pools ahead of summer.

Jimmy Downey, 31, and Ed Moyse, 30, are the faces behind the company Sundrop which supplies free sunscreen and sun safety education through interactive sunscreen stations.

Ed Moyse and Jimmy Downey are the faces behind social enterprise Sundrop which aims to supply sunscreen stations at all public pools across Brisbane this summer. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

"This is a full sun safety stop where we want to educate people rather than just provide the sunscreen," Mr Moyse said.

The entrepreneurs first came up with the idea in 2017 when they found out about an American company that provided free sunscreen dispensers at golf courses.

"We thought it was kind of crazy that something like this wasn't happening in Australia when it's got the highest rates of melanoma. We should be the world leader in sun safety," Mr Moyse said.

Each sunscreen station comes fitted with interactive digital screens explaining how to apply sunscreen properly along with dispensers filled with their own Australian made SPF50+ sunscreen.

"Melanoma in Australia is the highest in the world with some Queensland suburbs experiencing melanoma rates up to 110 per cent above the national average," Mr Downey said.

"What's concerning is 85 percent of Australians don't apply enough sunscreen," he said.

The sunscreen stations, run by solar power, have been approved by Brisbane City Council and will be rolling out at 22 public pools with the first Sundrop machine installed at Newmarket pool on October 25.

Yet their bigger goal is to introduce them to public pools, parks and beaches across Australia.