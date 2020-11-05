Why we still don’t have an election result for Whitsunday

NQ First volunteer Jenny Gibbs with a voter at Mackay Northern Beaches High School Booth. Picture: Daryl Wright

NQ First volunteer Jenny Gibbs with a voter at Mackay Northern Beaches High School Booth. Picture: Daryl Wright

WHILE attention has shifted to the craziness of the US Election, Whitsunday residents are still in the dark over who will be their new MP.

Five days on from the Queensland election, Electoral Commission of Queensland still hasn't declared a winner in many seats, including Whitsunday.

This is less of an issue in seats such as Mackay, Mirani and Burdekin where there is a clearer picture as to who has won.

But in the case of Whitsunday, where only a razor thin margin separates the top two candidates, uncertainty remains.

While Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has already declared defeat due to low votes, frontrunners Amanda Camm (LNP) and Angie Kelly (ALP) are hesitant to make any announcements.

Whitsunday LNP candidate Amanda Camm with Dawson MP George Christensen. Picture: Melanie Whiting

And it could be several more days until a result is in, an ECQ spokeswoman warned.

"The 2017 state general election took nearly two weeks to fully declare," she said.

"The deadline for the return of postal votes is 6pm November 10.

"There are still around 200,000 postal votes outstanding with more than 640,000 already returned and scrutinised."

More stories:

Results: The state election issues that matter to Mackay

Mackay council to crackdown on non-compliant election signs

Letters to the editor: Climate change not my top priority for Whitsunday election

The spokeswoman said all election day and early votes had been counted.

She said declarations were made when the outcome was mathematically certain, as has been the case in Woodridge, Gladstone and Inala.

Ms Camm previously stated she may not make an announcement either way until postal votes were counted, which meant Whitsunday could be waiting another several days.

Labor candidate Angie Kelly at the 2020 Whitsunday election debate at the Northern Beaches Bowls Club in the Northern Beaches of Mackay. Picture: Rae Wilson

Political expert Chris Salisbury said it was not uncommon to wait more than a week for results in particular seats.

"Seats like Burdekin have sometimes taken a week or longer to sort through preferences, especially when there's so many candidates," Dr Salisbury said.

He said despite the preference count, he was still backing his earlier prediction of Ms Camm winning the seat of Whitsunday.

"I assume the delay is in large due to the large number of postal votes," Dr Salisbury said.

"Historically, postal votes have tended to favour the conservative side.

"I still do expect LNP will hold (Whitsunday)."

As at Thursday afternoon, Ms Camm and Ms Kelly remained neck and neck on 32 per cent in the preliminary count.

Share your thoughts on this issue through a letter to the editor:

Daily Mercury

Whitsunday Times