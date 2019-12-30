Why we’re seeing more crashes over the festive season

Bowen Police Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd urged drivers to take it slow after a series of car crashes last week. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker

BOWEN Police are urging drivers to take it slow and be aware of distractions following a spate of road crashes over the past week.

Bowen Police Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said fatigue and driving distracted were a dangerous combination when driving during the busy festive season.

“People are driving tired and there are distractions like kids in the car and technology,” he said.

“There are more cars on the road and lots of people driving for longer periods.

“If you’re tired pull over and pay attention to your driving.”

The warning comes after multiple crashes occurred on the Bruce Highway near Bowen.

One person was transported to Bowen Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway yesterday afternoon, while another two were taken to Ayr Hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday at Gumlu.

Last Monday two women were assessed for minor injuries after a vehicle rolled on the Bruce Highway at Guthalungra.

That night, a second rollover occurred at Guthalungra and a man was transported to Bowen Hospital with lower leg and head injuries.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said it was important that those embarking on longer trips planned ahead and took their time to avoid fatigue.

“Share the driving where you can, take rest stops and slow down,” he said.

“It’s a bit of a rabbit and a hare situation – extra rush doesn’t get you there quicker.

“Take it steady, plan your trips and if you have to be there earlier try leaving earlier rather than rushing.”