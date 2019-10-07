Why Whitsunday businesses should embrace online shopping

ONLINE: Bowen Chamber of Commerce chairman Bruce Hedditch believes that Bowen businesses could benefit from using online shopping to boost their customer base.

ADMIT it, almost all of us have been guilty of searching online for a better deal or an item we just can't find in our town.

However, it is no secret that businesses in regional communities are doing it tough and it's hoped that diversity into the online sector may be the lifeline in maintaining a healthy and successful business.

Bowen Chamber of Commerce Chairman, Bruce Hedditch, thinks local businesses could utilise the internet to give themselves 'a leg up'.

He said with more than 200 packages making their way through the Bowen Post Office every day, there's proof that the internet is taking business from local stores.

However, he's not asking residents to shop locally - although he said that is part of the solution - he wants Bowen businesses to open up their portfolio and embrace a greater online presence.

"People are leaving town to shop in Mackay, Townsville and Airlie, we know that," he said.

"But we're also seeing that there are packages coming in from all over Australia, and that's a market that Bowen could tap into."

Mr Hedditch said he knew of multiple stores across regional Australia who have adapted to an online model and have been able to keep their brick and mortar store running.

"An example is of a man in regional New South Wales who didn't have the demand at his hardware store," he said.

"He was able to subsidise the business by becoming the stockist of a specific garage remote that he sells online across the whole country."

Closer to home, Mr Hedditch said a business who had successfully transitioned to using online shopping to maintain a brick and mortar business was Bowen Evans & Co, located in Collinsville.

Originally established in Bowen in 1929 by Welsh draper Thomas Bowen Evans, the current operation retains one of the original retail locations in Collinsville, however a considerable portion of the business is generated now through its online store.

"David Evans and his family have done an amazing job of maintaining a brick and mortar location by capitalising on the online retail sphere," Mr Hedditch said.

"It's an idea that businesses in Bowen may be able to use to give themselves that extra edge.

"If we can't beat them, let's join them."

Mr Hedditch said the chamber of commerce was hoping to get a 'very prominent speaker' in the world of online shopping to speak to the retailers of Bowen.

"We'd love to see Gerry Harvey, of Harvey Norman, come and talk to business owners in the area," he said.

"It's a very large goal to have him, but he's up there with some of the best in maintaining physical stores by using online sales as well."