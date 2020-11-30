Menu
The infrastructure costs for new houses is set to rise. Picture: File
Council News

Why Whitsunday council charges for new houses are rising

Laura Thomas
30th Nov 2020 11:53 AM
THE cost of building in the Whitsundays will soon rise as council charges are set to increase for the first time in several years.

Infrastructure charges will rise by 3.12 per cent in 2020-21, which means it will cost about $630 more to build a one or two-bedroom house or about $880 more for a house with three or more bedrooms.

Mayor Andrew Willcox questioned whether the changes were “really necessary” when they were brought before the council at the ordinary meeting last week.

Whitsunday Regional Council development services director Neil McGaffin said the increases were based on the charges provided by the state.

“It’s not necessarily something the council creates itself,” he said.

“It’s not just an economic analysis, it’s the actual costs of goods (and) cost of raw materials and the cost of creating it and delivering it.”

Division 2 councillor Al Grundy also questioned the increase after what had been a difficult year for the local economy.

However, his concerns were quelled when Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford raised that the last increase had been about four years ago.

The increase also applies to short and long-term accommodation including tent and caravan sites, cabins, hotels and resorts and retirement facilities.

There will also be increases in infrastructure charges for water supply, sewerage, transport, public parks and land for community facilities.

These apply to commercial office and retail spaces, entertainment, essential services, high impact industries, indoor sport and recreational facilities among other non-residential developments.

Councillors unanimously voted in favour of the increase.

